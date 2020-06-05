Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Quang Nam A memorial and reburial service was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in Phuoc Son district, central Quang Nam province, on June 5 for the remains of 17 soldiers discovered recently.

Society Major drug trader caught in Son La Police in the northwestern province of Son La recently captured a local drug dealer and confiscated close to 6,000 methamphetamine pills.

Society Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

Society Campaign launched to end violence against children, women A communications campaign entitled “Blue Heart” was launched on June 4 to call for joint efforts to end violence and protect children and women, especially during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.