Honda Vietnam kicks off programme giving away 20,000 free helmets
Students of Da Nang city’s Nguyen Hien High School receive the helmets from Honda Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Honda Vietnam launched a programme presenting 20,000 free helmets at a ceremony held in central Da Nang city’s Nguyen Hien High School on June 5.
The programme is part of an annual cooperative activity held between the company and the National Committee for Traffic Safety since 2015, which has presented 110,000 free helmets nationwide so far.
Office Chief of the national committee Nguyen Trong Thai said this is the sixth year it has teamed up with Honda Vietnam to distribute free helmets and to raise awareness among the public, particularly students, about wearing head protection when on a motorbike.
This has contributed to lowering the risk and the consequences of traffic accidents around Vietnam, he went on.
The first 2,000 helmets were presented to students at the high school during the ceremony.
Figures show that only 35-40 percent of kids aged six and above wear helmets, while more than 90 percent of adults do so. Many parents do not insist their children wear helmets or have given them poor-quality helmets./.
