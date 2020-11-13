Politics NA adopts resolution on State budget estimate in 2021 The National Assembly adopted the Resolution on State budget estimate for 2021 during its ongoing session in Hanoi on November 12 with 92.53 percent of approval.

Politics Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps handed over to ministries, agencies An event was held in Hanoi on November 12 to hand over Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps with a scale of 1:25,000 to ministries, sectors, and central agencies and to provide training in the use of the maps.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide co-chaired the online 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit on November 12.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 23rd ASEAN-China Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang co-chaired the online 23rd ASEAN-China Summit on November 12.