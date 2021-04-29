Hopes high for tourism recovery in Thua Thien-Hue
Tourism operators in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue are hopeful that business will bounce back as public holidays and the summer near and stimulus policies and new tourism products are carried out.
The entrance to the Imperial City of Hue, a popular tourist destination in Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien - Hue (VNA) - Tourism operators in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue are hopeful that business will bounce back as public holidays and the summer near and stimulus policies and new tourism products are carried out.
According to Chairman of the province’s Tourism Association Dinh Manh Thang, hotel occupancy rates are estimated at 80 percent for the April 30-May 1 holidays and this is a robust sign in the context of the tourism sector being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since many tourist destinations and accommodation facilities are offering substantial discounts while maintaining good services, this is an opportunity for domestic travellers to experience high-end tourism services.
Entrance fees to a number of local hotspots have been slashed to attract more visitors. Tourism operators are benefiting from 50 percent discounts on entrance fees at the Hue Monument Complex from March to August, while the Le Ba Dang Memory Space is offering a 60 percent reduction on ticket prices from January to June and the Alba Thanh Tan Hot Spring Resort offers 50 percent off for visitors booking combo deals from March to August.
Local hotels of three- to five-stars are offering discounts of 50 percent for all of 2021.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc, new tours and service packages have been developed in recent times, including Coming to Hue from Hai Van Quan, Discovering Your Limits with Hue, and experiencing cyclos and the “Ao dai ngu than” (five-flap robe).
Most recently, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre resumed the firing of cannons at Hue flagpole at 8pm on Saturdays and at major celebrations.
Smart tourism has been promoted in the locality, with the best programme being “Finding the lost royal palace”. With virtual reality technology VR360, visitors are able to admire imperial architecture with their own eyes.
With the VN Guide application, meanwhile, tourists can also enjoy antiques through a 3D space at the Museum of Royal Antiques.
In response to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s “Vietnamese people travel to Vietnamese destinations” campaign, Thua Thien-Hue has joined hands with Quang Nam, Da Nang, and Quang Binh to organise various programmes to attract domestic travellers with new tourism products./.