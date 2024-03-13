Business Kien Giang takes action in IUU fishing combat The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will take drastic measures from now until the end of April to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in anticipation of the fifth working round with the inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC) in May.

Business Vietnam, Chinese province to tighten economic, trade links With their market sizes and complementary strengths, Vietnam and Shandong province of China still have a lot of room to enhance economic and trade cooperation, an official of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on March 13.

Business Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2024 exhibition kicks off in HCM City The 11th international exhibition on plastics and rubber technology, materials and machinery opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13, with the participation of more than 60 booths showcasing products in the plastics-rubber industry from 12 countries and territories, including the UK, Germany, China, Singapore and Vietnam, among others.

Business Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant becomes operational The Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant in the Van Phong Economic Zone of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa was inaugurated on March 13, supplying an additional 8.5 billion kWh per year, accounting for approximately 3% of the total electricity output nationwide.