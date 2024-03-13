HortEx Vietnam 2024 draws nearly 200 agricultural brands
HortEx Vietnam 2024, the sixth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.
The event attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories around the world, including the Netherlands, China, France, Germany, Greece, Thailand, the US, the UK and Australia, among others. The three-day event is is expected to welcome 8,000 visitors.
Kuno Jacobs, Director of Nova Exhibitions, said that HortEx Vietnam has become the largest professional meeting place in Southeast Asia for businesses and experts in the industry, and helped Vietnamese businesses access advanced technology in the world and expand export markets.
Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Nhu Cuong said Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export turnover reached a record of nearly 5.7 billion USD in 2023. The vegetable, flower and fruit market is expected to develop rapidly and become a bright spot in the context that Vietnam's economy is forecast to grow even more positively in the coming time.
HortEx Vietnam 2024 is a good opportunity for Vietnamese and international businesses to cooperate and share with each other as well as seek and expand markets. At the same time, through seminars and forums, experts and businesses share information on the current situation and solutions to overcome limitations in the production and export of vegetables, flowers and fruits of Vietnam towards sustainable development, he noted.
On the occasion, HorEx Vietnam organisers signed cooperation agreements with the German Agricultural Society (DLG), the organizer of Agritechnica, the world's leading agricultural machinery exhibition.
In addition to showcasing equipment and technologies in the vegetable, flower, and fruit field, the expo will feature thematic seminars, B2B business matchmaking, and a fruit and vegetable export forum./.