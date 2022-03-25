Hot air balloon rides promise tourists a memorable trip to Hoi An
The first-ever hot air balloon festival in Hoi An city kicked off on March 25 morning, part of activities marking the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by the central province of Quang Nam.
At this festival, 17 hot air balloons will fly above fixed locations along the Hoai River to enable tourists enjoy and take photos of the beautiful surrounding landscapes. This is the largest number of hot air balloons in a festival in the central region so far.
During the two-day event, balloon rides are available at 6 - 9am and 5:30 - 6:30pm on March 25 and 6 - 9am on March 26, when weather and wind conditions are the most ideal for ballooning.
In particular, a lantern programme will take place from 7 - 8pm on March 25, during which the balloons will be inflated and become giant lanterns.
The rides of colourful balloons above the poetic Hoai River promises to be a memorable experience for tourists when coming to Hoi An, a world cultural heritage site, these days./.