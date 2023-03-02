Business Vietnam’s e-commerce expected to grow further Despite the global recession that has hit e-commerce markets in the world’s biggest economies, Vietnam appears well positioned, in contrast, and is expected to grow through this phase, according to an article published on the foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates' Vietnam Briefing website.

Business Implementation of import-export policies to be streamlined: experts In the post-pandemic recovery period, domestic businesses continue to face difficulties in implementing policies related to import-export activities, requiring prompt solutions, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoang Quang Phong said on March 2.

Business Hoa Binh eyes further cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in Japan The northern province of Hoa Binh held a conference on March 2 to foster cooperation with the Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA).

Business Vietnam joins largest SME festival in Berlin Four Vietnamese firms - Bamboo Airways, VinFast, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietin Bank - are joining the small- and medium-sized (SME) businesses’ day held by the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) on March 1.