Two medical workers test positive for COVID-19 Two nurses from Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital have become the first medical workers in Vietnam to test positive for SARS-CoV-2, said the Ministry of Health on March 20 afternoon.

One COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital A COVID-19 patient, the 18th case in detection order in Vietnam, was declared cured and allowed to go home on March 20.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Border control strengthened amid COVID 19 Amid the complicated developments of Covid-19, border guards are making great efforts to control the country's border area in order to prevent the disease from spreading in Vietnam.