Society Vietnam Airlines serves as official carrier for Hue Festival 2024 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a sponsorship contract worth 1.2 billion VND (nearly 48,600 USD) with the organising board of the Hue Festival 2024 at a ceremony in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on March 14.

Society Vietnamese citizens advised not to travel to conflict areas The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens not to travel to places where conflicts are taking place, its spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14.

Videos Gac Ma soldiers remembered in ceremony in Da Nang The The Liaison Committee for soldiers of Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands held a ceremony on March 14 in Da Nang city in remembrance of the 64 soldiers who laid down their lives defending Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Spratly archipelago 36 years ago.

Videos Int’l diplomats participate in Hanoi's spring friendship tour More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a recent friendship spring tour in Hanoi.