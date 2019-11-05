Some 400 bikes will be provided in inner-city areas and about 2,000 bikes in suburban areas. The project is expected to be completed before the Hue Festival 2020 in April, which is one of the biggest tourism events in the country.

The service will provide visitors an alternative way to travel along the Huong (Perfume) River in the town's centre and at other tourist spots.

Hue also plans to open more pedestrian malls to the north and south of the Huong River, develop means of public transport and launch environmentally friendly toilets and bins./.

VNA