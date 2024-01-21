Politics German President’s Vietnam visit - a testament to close bilateral ties, friendship: former diplomat Former German Ambassador to Vietnam Rolf Schulze has said that the coming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse is a testament to the close bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.

Politics Border cities of Vietnam, China enjoy fruitful relations Mong Cai city in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh obtained many major achievements in all fields of cooperation with neighbouring Dongxing city of China’ Guangxi province in 2023, and hopes to enhance bilateral ties in the time ahead, a local official has said.

Politics Vietnam appeals for solidarity in a divided world at 19th NAM Summit Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the importance of solidarity in a divided world while addressing a plenary session of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 20.

Politics Prime Minister arrives in Bucharest for official visit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Bucharest on January 20 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Romania at the invitation of Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.