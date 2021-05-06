Society Son La offers medical aid to armed forces of Lao province The Border Guard High Command of the northern border province of Son La on May 6 presented medical equipment to the Military High Command and Police of Houaphanh province of Laos amid the complex developments of COVID-19.

Society Fund-raising campaigns to support pandemic-affected people in Laos, India, Cambodia The Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-India Friendship Associations on May 6 sent dispatches to their chapters at the provincial and municipal level on raising money to support pandemic-affected people in the two countries.