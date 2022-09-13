Destinations Peaceful charm of terraced rice fields in mountainous Hoa Binh province When it comes to terraced rice fields in northern mountainous Hoa Binh province, those in Mien Doi in Lac Son district must be mentioned. These are impressive man-made works of the people of Lac Son in particular and of Vietnam’s northwestern region at large.

Destinations Con Son - Kiep Bac relic looks to World Heritage recognition The Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, is viewed as an important cultural and spiritual location in the mind of every Vietnamese. The wealth of tangible and intangible cultural values is expressed through festivals and is why it attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

Travel Australian travel agencies survey destinations in Binh Thuan A group of about 20 buyers from travel agencies in Australia took a famtrip to the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan from September 10 – 12.

Destinations Amazing natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula Located 10 km northeast of the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra Peninsula covers an area of 4,390 ha and boasts diverse natural landscapes, a fresh climate, and convenient transportation links. The destination holds great potential in tourism and already attracts many visitors.