Hung Yen provides 21 essential public services on national portal
Illustrative image (Photo: hungyen.gov.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is currently providing 21 out of the 25 essential public services on the National Public Service Portal, following the Government’s project on enhancing the application of population data, e-identification and e-authentication in the national digital transformation in the period of 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030.
The province’s one-stop-shop system and online public service portal have connected and exploited data from the National Population Database, amd synchronised and integrated 984 administrative procedures on the National Public Service Portal.
To date, over 50,000 online applications of the province have been handled through the National Public Service Portal.
Provincial leaders are directing departments and sectors to follow directions of ministries and sectors at the central level to soon provide the remaining four services on the national portal, and encourage locals to actively use online public services./.