Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to become regional-scale logistics centre The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to expand its Cai Mep Ha Logistics Centre to 2,204 hectares, turning itself into a logistics hub of the region, according to an action plan on enhancing the locality’s logistics competitiveness and development until 2025.

Business Petrovietnam fulfils annual budget contribution target five months early The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam)’s contributions to the State budget has reached this year’s target five months ahead of scheduled.