Hung Yen strives to "light up" Red River region
The People's Council of the northern province of Hung Yen has recently given in-principle approval to a project on the construction of a road connecting tourism culture heritage and promoting economic development along the Hong (Red) River.
Hung Yen strives to "light up" Red River region .- Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) - The People's Council of the northern province of Hung Yen has recently given in-principle approval to a project on the construction of a road connecting tourism culture heritage and promoting economic development along the Hong (Red) River.
The project has a total investment of 9.275 trillion VND (over 386 million USD) and will pass through the districts of Van Giang, Khoai Chau, and Kim Dong, and Hung Yen city, with a total length of 56km. It will be implemented from 2023 – 2027.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Le Huy said the project aims to perfect the essential transport infrastructure of the locality, as well as the region in general, in accordance with the approved development plan.
The project is expected to facilitate goods transportation and travel, and make use of the land fund along the route for forming industrial clusters, urban areas, and tourist service zones, thus attracting investment to the districts of Van Giang, Khoai Chau, and Kim Dong, and Hung Yen city.
Once completed and operational, the project will connect cultural and spiritual heritage sites along the Hong River following the Thang Long - Pho Hien - Tam Chuc - Bai Dinh – Huong pagoda axis, facilitating transport connectivity between Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ha Nam and Ninh Binh, he noted, affirming that this represents a breakthrough in transportation infrastructure development in line with the 19th provincial Party Congress’s Resolution.
According to Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Toan, the provincial People's Committee is tasked with reporting to relevant central agencies, ministries, and sectors for examination, appraisal, and investment decision-making within their authority, in accordance with legal regulations after ensuring funding sources for project implementation.
The northern province has also implemented a project to promote economic development of the land stretches along the banks of Hong and Luoc rivers in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make an economic breakthrough for the potential areas.
The project is expected to attract investment, promote trade and tourism of the areas, while developing those specialised in ornamental flowers, herbal plants, fruit trees, high-tech clean vegetable production, and livestock development.
Under the project, in the 2021-2025 period, economic growth of the area of Hung Yen is expected to reach 7-8% each year, with the income from each hectare of farming land topping 250 million VND (10,495 USD). In 2025, the rate of trained labourers in the area is hoped to reach 71%, while that of poor households is expected be reduced to less than 1% by the end of 2025. The percentage of households accessing clean water is expected to reach 100%.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Development Trinh Van Dien, as of June, many targets of the project had been completed and exceeded, including 7% economic growth in the riverside area where 23 communes had been recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, and six becoming model new-style rural areas. The area had 46 OCOP products, reaching 150% of the target./.