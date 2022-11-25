Five Hungarian movies and animated films will be screened during the Hungarian Film Week in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Five Hungarian movies and animated films will be screened during Hungarian Film Week from November 25-29 in Ho Chi Minh City.



The comedy entitled "Cream" directed by Nora Lakos will be shown at the opening of the event on November 25. The film revolves around a 34-year-old woman who lost the love of her life and her pastry shop. She makes up her mind to get both her ex-boyfriend and her pastry shop back, even if it means she has to lie. "Cream" won many top prizes at international film festivals, including Best Feature Director, Jury Special Award and Best Writer at the 2021 Paris International Film Festival.

The event will also introduce "Liza, the Fox-Fairy", a comedy directed by Károly Ujj Mészáros. The film was awarded the Grand Prize at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal in 2015 and won many awards at film festivals such as the Brussels International Festival of Fantastic Film and the Madrid International Fantastic Film Festival.

Two classic animated films will also be screened at the festival, including "The Little Fox" released in 1981, and "The Treasure of Swamp Castle" from 1985.

Budapest Noir, a movie on a thrilling murder in Hungary directed by Eva Gardos, will be presented on the last day (November 29).

During the film week, the organisers will set up a stall called “Hungarian Corner Charity” to sell traditional Hungarian products to raise funds for the association for the support of people with disabilities and orphans in HCM City.

The event, which is co-organised by the Consulate General of Hungary in the city and the HCM City Cinematography Association.



All the films will begin screening at 7pm at Cinestar at 135 Hai Ba Trung street in district 1. Audiences can send an email to eventhungary.hcm@mfa.gov.hu to receive free tickets or collect them at the cinema./.