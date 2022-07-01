Hungarian media spotlight Vietnamese top legislator’s visit
Local media of Hungary have highlighted the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was made from June 26-28 at the invitation of Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér.
The article on Hungary Today (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Local media of Hungary have highlighted the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was made from June 26-28 at the invitation of Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér.
The Hungary Today newspaper on June 28 ran a story entitled “House Speaker Kövér: Vietnam Is a Key Partner”, quoting the Hungarian top legislator as saying after his talks with NA Chairman Hue that Vietnam is Hungary’s key partner in Southeast Asia.
While agricultural exports to Vietnam surpass imports, Hungary has “much to do” in developing bilateral economic ties, Kövér said in a joint statement after the talks.
Noting that Hue led a delegation of various experts, Kövér said the visit was “promising” regarding inter-governmental, scientific, and educational cooperation, the article reported.
The article on the Vietnamese NA leader's visit on Budapester Zeitung (Photo: VNA)After the talks, the speakers signed cooperation agreements between the Hungarian parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly, as did the two countries’ justice ministries, according to the article
Meanwhile, the Budapest daily (Budapester Zeitung) also ran an article highlighting the partnership between Hungary and Vietnam. The article reported that Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán had a meeting with the Vietnamese NA leader, during which the two sides discussed measures to further bolster bilateral partnership, especially in areas of tourism, agriculture and pharmaceuticals./.