Politics Vietnam reaffirms commitments to develop blue, sustainable oceans Vietnamese representatives reaffirmed their country’s commitments to develop blue and sustainable oceans when attending the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) held in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with Japan in crime combat Minister of Public Security To Lam wishes Vietnam and Japan will step up negotiations and sign agreements for closer coordination in crime prevention during his meeting with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 30.

Videos National conference reviews 10-year corruption fight The Politburo held a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to review the fight against corruption and negative phenomena during 2012 - 2022 and identify orientations for the work in the time ahead.