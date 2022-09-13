Culture - Sports Exhibition on Korean Heritage to open in Hanoi An exhibition entitled “Baekje & Jeju: From Korean Heritage to World Heritage” will take place at the Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) from September 16 to October 16, 2022.

Culture - Sports Vietnam well develops cultural industries: UNESCO representative The National Strategy on the Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries is a huge effort of the country in realising UNESCO’s Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (Convention 2005).