Culture - Sports HCM City festival to honour top radio achievements More than 200 entries from 86 radio stations nationwide will compete for awards at the 15th National Radio Festival held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4-6.

Culture - Sports Vietnam sets high goals at ASEAN Para Games Attending the 11th ASEAN Para Games taking place in Surakarta, Indonesia, Vietnamese athletes brought with them the baggage of thorough preparation. They are all determined to achieve or exceed the achievements of the previous Games to look forward to the regional and continental tournaments next year.