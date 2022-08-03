Vietnamese striker present in FIFA Women’s World Cup poster
Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu has been honoured to be present in a poster to popularise the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 posted on the tournament’s official Facebook page on August 2.
Striker Huynh Nhu (No.9) in the FIFA Women's World Cup poster (Photo: VNA)
This is described as a recognition of the Vietnamese team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Captain Huynh Nhu of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Nhu is one of the most prominent players in Vietnamese women's football. She has won the Golden Ball award four times. She also made important contributions to the Vietnamese women's team to win gold medals at the SEA Games 2017, 2019 and 2022, along with the AFF Cup 2019 championship.
Although the Vietnamese women's team was unsuccessfully at the recent AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Women's Cup, Nhu still left a strong mark with seven goals. She is the best scorer in the history of Vietnamese women's football with 59 goals for the national team./.