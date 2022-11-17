Society Prime Minister joins Can Tho residents in solidarity festival Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a great national solidarity festival in Nhon Ai commune of Phong Dien district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on November 17.

Society PM breaks ground for Can Tho’s western belt road project Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 broke the ground for the western belt road of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, which connects National Highways 91 and 61C.

Society Dong Nai calls for investment in housing for workers The southern province of Dong Nai solicited investment in building houses for low-income earners, heard at a conference on November 16.

Society Hung Yen moves to develop tourism linked with cultural preservation In the recent past, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern province of Hung Yen has worked to promote traditional culture preservation in connection with tourism development.