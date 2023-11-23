At the closing session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) concluded in Hanoi on November 23 after three days of sitting.



In her closing speech, President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Bui Thi Hoa said delegates had pointed out challenges and opportunities, demonstrating concerns for protecting vulnerable groups. They also shared practical experience in finding more suitable approaches and innovative solutions. The discussions opened up new thinking, shared profound insights and provided constructive recommendations.



She expressed her hope that following the event, the delegates will carry with them a spirit of cooperation, a commitment to humanitarian action, and a determination to make effective changes for the national red cross societies and the humanitarian movement at both regional and global levels.



Maha Barjas Hamoud Al Barjas, Vice President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the conference has demonstrated the solidarity of nations and served as a platform to rationalise efforts, define priorities, and jointly address common challenges.

The event discussed issues related to each national red cross society as well as major humanitarian challenges of the era to find sustainable and reliable solutions, stay ready to respond to disasters, and commit to do more and reach further./.