Implementation of import-export policies to be streamlined: experts
Vehicles carrying farm produce crossing Kim Thanh border gate in Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – In the post-pandemic recovery period, domestic businesses continue to face difficulties in implementing policies related to import-export activities, requiring prompt solutions, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoang Quang Phong said on March 2.
Addressing a conference in the northern province of Hai Duong to seek ways to remove obstacles to import and export activities for enterprises in four northern provinces and cities of Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and Hung Yen, Phong highlighted efforts of the Government, ministries and sectors in simplifying import-export procedures, increasing the transparency in trade policies and setting up mechanisms to deal with difficulties facing businesses.
However, he said that there are still many difficulties for businesses to realise import-export-related policies.
Truong Duc Trong, an expert of local governance and public policy from the VCCI, delivered a VCCI survey on major difficulties and obstacles that businesses in the four localities have faced, including those in tax, customs, professional examination, banking and credit, logistics and transportation.
Community leaders gave a number of proposals to settle the difficulties and create more favourable conditions for cross-border trade. They stressed the necessity of stronger cooperation between the Government and enterprises.
The conference was part of the activities to specify an agreement on the economic connectivity along the eastern highway corridor of Hanoi-Hai Phong-Mong Cai, which was signed by the VCCI and the four localities last July.
The deal aims to strengthen collaboration among the four localities in promoting their potential and advantages, contributing to expanding new economic development spaces and turning the region into a dynamic economic area and an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investors.
Their connectivity focuses on eight areas, including trade and investment promotion, transportation and logistics, and production supply chain. The linkage also centres on tourism, services, improving the business and investment environment, training and human resources, environmental protection; and high-tech agricultural processing./.
