Politics Training course opened for Party Central Committee’s alternate members The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on February 5 opened a training course to update knowledge for alternate members of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Multilateral diplomacy hoped to help Vietnam become modern industrial country by 2045 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has highlighted the role of multilateral diplomacy in realising the dream of building Vietnam into a modern industrial country by 2045 in his recent article published on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics Ceremony held to hand over work of President The Presidential Office hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on February 4 to hand over work between former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.