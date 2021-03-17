Business Deputy Minister: UKVFTA to officially enter into force on May 1 The Vietnamese Government has issued a Resolution approving the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and will complete procedures this month to officially bring it into force on May 1, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.

Business Vietnam ships 638,000 tonnes of rice abroad in Jan-Feb Vietnam exported 638,000 tonnes of rice worth 352 million USD in the first two months of 2021, down 31.4 percent in volume and 18.3 percent in value year-on-year.

Business Vietnam, Germany bolster economic cooperation A virtual conference on economic cooperation between Vietnam and Germany was held on March 15 under the sponsorship of Leipzig city, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, InvestRegion Leipzig and Deutsch-Vietnamesisches Haus e.V.

Business Mobile Money users may be charged: authority Customers using Mobile Money, a freshly-approved pilot project, may be charged a certain fee, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications.