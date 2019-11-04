India aims to boost bilateral cooperation with Myanmar
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Bangkok on November 3 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Thailand.
In a Twitter post, Spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar described the meeting as “constructive”, and said it will step up collaboration in capacity building, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, among other areas.
The Indian PM is in Bangkok to attend the 16th ASEAN-India Summit and related forums.
On November 4, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison./.