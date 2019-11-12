World Thailand to wrap up domestic consultations on FTA with EU The Commerce Ministry is preparing to wrap up consultations with relevant agencies and organisations across the country on a proposal to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.

World Bangkok issues warnings against flying objects during festival The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Police on November 11 issued warnings against floating or flying objects during this year’s Loy Krathong festival in an attempt to prevent disruptions in the sky for aircraft.

ASEAN ASEAN senior transport officials meet in Hanoi The 48th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials (STOM 48) Meeting and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings kicked off in Hanoi on November 11.

World Former Malaysian PM ordered to enter defence on seven charges A Malaysia court on November 11 ordered the country’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak to present his defence against seven charges in a case linked to a scandal surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.