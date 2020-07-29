India, Indonesia agree to expand defence ties, technology sharing
India and Indonesia have vowed to expand security cooperation in a range of areas, including defence industries and technology sharing, during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo Subianto earlier this week.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) and his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo Subianto. (Photo: Twitter)
In the talks, Minister Singh reiterated the long history of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries with a tradition of close political dialogue, economic and trade linkages as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Sources said the issue of possible export of BrahMos cruise missile to Indonesia by India and ways to further deepen maritime security cooperation figured prominently in the talks.
The two sides agreed to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation in mutually agreed areas, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Potential areas of cooperation in the field of defence industries and defence technology were also identified by the two countries, it added.
The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to further strengthen and widen the scope of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, it noted.
India and Indonesia have robust cooperation in the area of defence and security.
The two countries inked a new defence cooperation agreement in 2018 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia. The pact was aimed at reflecting the elevation of relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership./.