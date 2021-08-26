World Thailand extends 7 percent VAT collection period for another two years The Cabinet of Thailand has given green light to 7 percent VAT for another two years in a bid to lessen the financial burden businesses and consumers affected the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysia’s PM and opposition leaders find common ground in combating COVID-19 Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders on August 25 pledged to find “common ground” to tackle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.

World Vietnam calls for ensuring security of elections in Iraq Vietnam welcomes efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and international organisations and partners to assist Iraq in organising early elections scheduled for this October, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.