Indonesia: 19 killed in clash, fire at night club
A nightclub in West Papua province of Indonesia burned after two community groups clashed inside the building, and 19 people were killed, local police reported on January 25 morning.
According to a spokesman of West Papua’s police, the incident happened at Double O Executive Karaoke & Club on January 24 night and early January 25 morning.
One of the dead was a member of the groups, and 18 bodies were found after the fire.
Images broadcasted on TV showed a number of cars outside the club were also burned.
Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental./.