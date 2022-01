Outside the club after the fire (Photo: AP)

- A nightclub in West Papua province of Indonesia burned after two community group clash ed inside the building, and 19 people were killed, local police reported on January 25 morning.According to a spokesman of West Papua’s police, the incident happened at Double O Executive Karaoke & Club on January 24 night and early January 25 morning.One of the dead was a member of the groups, and 18 bodies were found after the fire.Images broadcasted on TV showed a number of cars outside the club were also burned.Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental./.