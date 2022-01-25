World Indonesia keen to start travel bubble with Japan Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the ministry is approaching the Japanese government to establish a travel bubble between the two countries destined for Bali.

World Indonesia starts work on 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 24 launched the construction of a 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant, in a bid to reduce the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports while optimising its coal resources.

World Indonesia launches green finance taxonomy Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched a green finance taxonomy – the guidelines for financiers wanting to invest in the country’s green economy.