A shrimp cultivation centre in Aceh Jaya district, Aceh province, Indonesia. (ANTARA/VNA Photo)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Ministry is striving to meet the 2024 shrimp production target of two million tonnes by evaluating existing ponds, revitalising traditional ponds, and building ponds based on regional-based industrial scale modeling, according to Antara news agency.



Speaking during a meeting with Commission IV of the Indonesian House of Representatives on September 12, KKP Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said the main challenge to realising the national shrimp production target is limited land procurement for shrimp cultivation.



"We have carried out the planning for the (regional-based industrial scale) modeling, but we are still looking for land (to build shrimp ponds)," he was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.



Currently, Indonesia has 247,000 hectares of shrimp ponds, but their productivity is still very low at only 0.6 tonnes per hectare per year on average, the minister noted.



Trenggono said he expected the efforts to revitalise traditional ponds and turn them into semi-intensive or intensive cultivation ponds to boost shrimp production by at least 15–20 tonnes per hectare.



By doing so, Indonesia may be able to become one of the world’s top 10 shrimp exporters, he said, adding that it requires no less than 2 trillion to 3 trillion rupiah (135-202 million USD) to develop the shrimp cultivation sector in the country.



Indonesia contributed 6.9% to the world’s shrimp supply in the 2015–2020 period.



Last year, the value of Indonesia's shrimp exports reached 2.2 billion USD, the highest among other fishery commodities./.