Indonesia aims to double gas production by 2030
The Masela oil and gas block (Courtesy of/maritim.go.id)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is striving to double gas production over the next 10 years to 12.3 billion cubic feet per day as it sets to become one of the world’s top exporters with major projects in the pipeline.
The government’s Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) said the implementation of the two projects in 2019 has helped the country near its goal of becoming a leading gas producer.
In May 2019, Indonesia concluded an 18-year negotiation with Japan’s Inpex Corp over developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Masela, which produces 9.5 million tonnes of LNG each year.
Four months later, Spain’s Repsol announced finding an estimated 2 trillion cubic feet gas reserve in Sakakemang, the third largest discovery in the Asia-Pacific last year./.