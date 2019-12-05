Indonesia aims to export up to half a mln tonnes of premium rice in 2020
Indonesia aims to export 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes of “premium rice” next year, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said on December 4.
A rice shop in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) –
The move came following President Joko Widodo’s order to ramp up shipment of the country’s staple which have so far been small. The country exported around 200 tonnes of rice in January-November this year, according to data from the statistics agency.
The government will prepare for the rice exports by rolling out support for farmers and businesses in January next year while the export plan will start in March or April with the agriculture ministry preparing for seeds, land and irrigation.
The Indonesian rice must be competitive to those from other countries, Syahrul said, adding that the government will study the market demand and strive to meet quality standards of importers.
He said both state-owned and private enterprises can engage in rice export and expected that private firms can play a crucial part in improving the export value of the Indonesian rice./.