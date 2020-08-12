World RCEP negotiations enter final round: Indonesian official The negotiation process on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has entered its final round and the agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga said.

World Nissan to sell stake in Indonesian automobile sales joint venture Nissan Motor Co. will sell its controlling stake in PT Nisan Motor Distributor – a sales joint venture in Indonesia – to a local partner.

World UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.