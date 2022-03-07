A woman receives a jab of vaccine against COVID-19 at Lebak Bulus Public Health Center in East Jakarta on August 23, 2021. (Photo: https://jakartaglobe.id/)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is determined to vaccinate the entire target population against COVID-19 in late March.



According to figures reported by the government, at least 92 percent of more than 208 million eligible citizens have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 5, and 70.7 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated.



Spokeswoman of the Indonesian Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the government aims to fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of the whole Indonesian population ultimately, and the booster dose can be taken within three months after the last jab.



In late 2021, the Indonesian government expanded the vaccination target group to children aged 6-11. It is believed that when 70 percent of the whole population are fully vaccinated, the Southeast Asian nation will reach herd immunity against the pandemic.



According to the website worldometers.info, Indonesia recorded 5,748,725 COVID-19 infections by March 6, including 150,172 deaths./.