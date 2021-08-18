World APEC economies grow 6.1 percent in Q1 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region posted a 6.1-percent increase in economic growth in the first quarter of 2021, bouncing back strongly from a 2-percent decline in the first quarter of 2020, according to an updated report by the APEC Policy Support Unit.

World Cambodia strives to complete vaccination for prisoners by August’s end The vaccination of prisoners against COVID-19 in Cambodia is likely to be completed by the end of the month as only 5,000 inmates still need to get vaccinated, according to the country's General Department of Prisons (GDP) spokesman Nouth Savna.

World Indonesia launches strategy to replace 35 percent of imported goods Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on August 17 announced a strategy to replace 35 percent of imported products in 2022 so as to bolster self-reliance and promote the domestic industrial sector.