Indonesia arrests 37 terror suspects
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - A total of 37 terror suspects have been arrested in 10 localities throughout Indonesia in an anti-terrorism campaign.
Head of the Public Information Section of the Public Relations Division of National Police, Grand Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan in a press conference said the campaign was implemented from August 12-14.
Police said 35 of the suspects are members of the Jamaah Islamiah (JI) terrorist group./.