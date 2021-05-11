World Vietnam deeply concerned about East Jerusalem situation: diplomat Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy expressed Vietnam’s serious concern over recent tension in East Jerusalem and called on sides involved to restrain themselves at an UN Security Council emergency meeting held in New York on May 10.

World Cambodia to exit from Least Developed Countries status Phnom Penh Post on May 10 quoted a senior official from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce as saying that Cambodia is well-prepared to minimise economic risks when it graduates from its Least Developed Countries (LDC) status.

World Laos sees lesser COVID-19 cases The Lao health ministry on May 10 afternoon said the country detected 25 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the last 18 days.