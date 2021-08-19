Indonesia boosts electric-powered aircraft development
Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said the nation is ready for electric-powered aircraft development.
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said the nation is ready for electric-powered aircraft development.
Budi said the research will be conducted by looking at a number of points, including the reduction of CO2 emissions and of operating costs that could help cut airfares.
In Indonesia, the aviation industry plays an important role as the main means of transport for people. It is also a driving force for the local economic growth.
The battery technology - currently under development - is yet to be available for long-haul flights and cannot be used for aircraft to generate the same speeds as fossil fuel./.
Budi said the research will be conducted by looking at a number of points, including the reduction of CO2 emissions and of operating costs that could help cut airfares.
In Indonesia, the aviation industry plays an important role as the main means of transport for people. It is also a driving force for the local economic growth.
The battery technology - currently under development - is yet to be available for long-haul flights and cannot be used for aircraft to generate the same speeds as fossil fuel./.