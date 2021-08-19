World Japanese chemical giant expands production in Malaysia Japan’s chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. announced on August 18 that it has improved its manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

World Australia, Thailand discuss COVID-19 control solutions Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha had a telephone talk on measures to address common challenges in COVID-19 prevention and control on August 18.

World Philippines further lowers growth forecast for 2021 The Philippine government on August 18 revised its economic growth projection for 2021 from 6-7 percent to 4-5 percent due to the re-imposition of lockdown in Metro Manila to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.