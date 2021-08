- Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said the nation is ready for electric-powered aircraft development.Budi said the research will be conducted by looking at a number of points, including the reduction of CO2 emissions and of operating costs that could help cut airfares.In Indonesia , the aviation industry plays an important role as the main means of transport for people. It is also a driving force for the local economic growth.The battery technology - currently under development - is yet to be available for long-haul flights and cannot be used for aircraft to generate the same speeds as fossil fuel./.