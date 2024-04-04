World Laos, Thailand launch cross-border QR payment Laos and Thailand launched cross-border QR payment linkage on April 3, aiming to promote innovation and access to financial services for the benefit of their people.

World Fifth Cambodian Senate holds first session The first session of the Cambodian Senate, fifth tenure, opened in Phnom Penh on April 3 under the chair of King Norodom Sihamoni.

World Indonesia spots Sumatran tiger wandering on road Indonesia’s Bengkulu-Lampung Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) has confirmed that a Sumatran tiger had been seen wandering on the Tanggamus-Krui Pesisir Barat bypass road in Lampung Province.

World Indonesian children urged to engage in three hours of daily physical activities It is necessary to develop a three-hour timeframe for physical activities for children every day to ensure their growth and development, an Indonesian physical and pediatric expert said on April 2.