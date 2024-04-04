Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Navy has signed a contract to purchase two Scorpene-class submarines produced by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group as part of a defence cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in 2021.

The information was unveiled by the French company on its website on April 2 without disclosing the contract's value.

The 31-crew submarines have six launch pads, a capacity of 18 torpedoes and missiles and 12-day underwater autonomy, according to the company.

The two 72m submarines are set to be made in Indonesia, with the Naval Group transferring its technological know-how and the Indonesian side conducting related management, operation and maintenance.

The agreement will create thousands of long-term, highly skilled jobs, said the company./.
VNA