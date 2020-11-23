World PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has begun to attend the virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda.

World Vietnam backs peace progress led by Afghans: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, re-affirmed support for an inclusive Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process while attending the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s Arria Meeting on November 20.

World 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opens The 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opened on November 20 via video conference with leaders of 21 member economies taking part.

ASEAN Australian Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s chairing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Vietnam’s chairing the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits over the last week was an exceptional achievement given the hugely disruptive impact of COVID-19 on the ASEAN calendar this year, Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis has said.