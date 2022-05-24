World Singapore sees record core inflation in April As a result of higher energy and food costs, Singapore’s core inflation accelerated to 3.3 percent year-on-year in April from the 10-year high of 2.9 percent in March.

World Indonesia’s drugmaker Kalbe Farma to expand operation Indonesian top drugmaker Kalbe Farma has announced the founding of a joint venture in the Philippines as the company plans to expand its operation across Southeast Asia.

World Indonesia prioritises MSMEs development for economic growth The development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is necessary and important to promote Indonesia’s economic growth, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

World Thailand to lift COVID-19 curbs on nightlife from June Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, ending most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infection declines, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).