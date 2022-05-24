Indonesia, Canada strengthen cooperation to boost economic recovery
Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi has discussed with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through trade, with emphasis on four major areas.
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi has discussed with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through trade, with emphasis on four major areas.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting (APEC MRT) in Thailand’s Bangkok on May 21 – 22.
The four areas include digitalization, health care, equal investment opportunities for both developed and developing countries, and inclusive and sustainable development.
In addition to boosting economic recovery, the two sides also talked about the negotiation process of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA) and the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA).
Indonesia's trade value with Canada in the first three months of 2022 stood at 942.66 million USD, an increase of 32.54 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
In 2021, the bilateral trade totalled 3.1 billion USD. Indonesia's main exports to Canada include natural rubber, sports uniforms, motorcycle parts, pneumatic tires, and footwear.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's main imports are wheat, fertilizers, wood pulp, soybeans, and iron ore./.
