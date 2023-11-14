Indonesia, China team up for wind energy development
The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PT PLN, through its subholding PLN Nusantara Power (NP), will collaborate with Powerchina International Group Limited (Powerchina) to develop wind energy in Indonesia.
At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between PT PLN and Powerchina to conduct a joint feasibility study of wind energy development in Indonesia on November 9, 2023. (Source: ANTARA/HO-PT PLN).Jakarta (VNA) –
As reported by Indonesia’ news agency Antara, President of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo affirmed that in order to overcome the climate change crisis and reduce carbon emissions, exploration of the potential of new and renewable energy (EBT) sources should continue.
The two sides are committed to building strong partnerships to turn climate change challenges into opportunities, he said in a statement.
Apart from developing the wind potential, they also agreed on other development studies. Another scope of cooperation is the study of development of offshore wind-powered plants in the Indian and Pacific oceans as well as other renewable energy-based plants, such as hydro, biomass, solar, and wave power.
Meanwhile, Vice President Director of Powerchina Zhou Jiayi stated that his side is committed to the success of various joint projects to increase the EBT mix in Indonesia.
According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the country has a wind energy potential of up to 155 GW. However, only 154.3 MW, equivalent to 0.1% of the potential, has been utilised as of 2021./.