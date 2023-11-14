World Malaysia, RoK pledge to enhance cooperation on drug smuggling crackdown Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on November 14 to boost cooperation in their fight against drug crimes in response to a recent surge in cross-border drug smuggling, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

World Thailand considers ban on carrying guns in public places Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on November 13 he is pondering prohibiting civilians from carrying a gun in public places, and has consulted the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) about amending the law to this effect.

World Progress seen in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework discussions Representatives from the US and 13 other countries joined a ministerial talk on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in San Francisco on November 13.