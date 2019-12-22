World Indonesia: Anti-graft agency’s supervisory council members take oaths Five members of Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) supervisory council took their oaths of office before President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on December 20.

World Indian visitors to Thailand surges Thailand has so far welcomed 1.9 million Indian visitors, meeting the expected growth target of 22 percent for this year and earning 85 billion baht (2.56 billion USD) in revenue.

World Thailand approves 400-million-USD budget for innovation The Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), formerly known as the Thailand Research Fund (TRF), is likely to be allocated 12.5 billion baht (over 400 million USD) after the House of Representatives changed its decision to cut down the annual budget to fund the agency’s activities.

World Thailand extends anti-dumping duty on steel from three Asian suppliers The Thai Government has extended the anti-dumping duty on cold-reduced carbon steel, both coiled and uncoiled, from China, Vietnam and Taiwan (China) for the next five years to curb supply from the three markets.