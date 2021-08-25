A health work admisters a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Chinese and Indonesian companies are cooperating to build a COVID-19 vaccine factory to meet demand in Indonesia, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.



Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs on August 24, the minister affirmed that Indonesia encouraged Chinese and Indonesian firms to build the vaccine industry in Indonesia.



Luhut did not disclose the names of the companies but said they will begin producing a COVID-19 vaccine using mRNA technology starting in April next year.



The Merah Putih vaccine, developed by six Indonesian institutions and universities, will also be manufactured in May or June next year, he said.



As the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to spread over the next two years, the Indonesian Government is preparing strategies to "live” with the pandemic, including continuing to strictly comply with health regulations, Luhut said.



Last month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the Indonesian Government is working with the World Health Organisation to finalise a deal on building a COVID-19 vaccine producing centre located in Indonesia. The facility is expected to produce vaccines based on DNA and mRNA technologies, stemming from the demands of the global health system, he said./.COVID-19