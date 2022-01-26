Director General of Budget at the Finance Ministry Isa Rachmatarwata (center) during a hearing with the House of Representatives Commission XI (Screenshot: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Budget realisation in Indonesia’s health sector in 2021 rose by 69.2 percent to reach 291.4 trillion IDR (over 20.33 billion USD), from 172.3 trillion IDR in the previous year, Antara news agency reported.

The budget realisation comprised 212.48 trillion IDR of expenditure in ministries, 12.41 trillion IDR for non-ministerial government institutions, and 66.49 trillion IDR for transfer to regions and village funds, Director General of Budget at the Finance Ministry Isa Rachmatarwata stated at a hearing with the House of Representatives' Commission XI held in Jakarta on January 25.

The increase in budget realisation in the health sector in 2021 resulted from health expenditure in ministries and transfer to regions and village funds that rose by 74.6 percent and 79.2 percent respectively, he revealed.

Budget for the health sector in 2021 was diverted to clear hospital bills worth 83.3 trillion IDR for 1.4 million patients, procure 310.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth 33.2 trillion IDR, and provide incentives for healthcare workers, the official said.

The Indonesian government gave 10.3 trillion IDR in incentives to 1.5 million healthcare workers at the central level and 6.8 trillion IDR in incentives for 646,500 healthcare workers at the regional level, he stated.

He added that in the meantime, the government also provided 44.9 trillion IDR for 94 million recipients of the national health security contribution assistance, and subsidised the national health security contribution for non-wage recipient workers of class 3./.