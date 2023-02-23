ASEAN ASEAN, China strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on February 22 called for joint efforts to push the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

World AIPA, EP boost cooperation for regional peace, prosperity Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman on February 21 received a delegation of the European Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee at the AIPA Secretariat’s headquarters.

World UK supports Indonesia to improve investment ecosystem Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has set a target of attracting 1,250 -1,400 trillion rupiah (82-92 billion USD) in investment in 2023 through passing policies to promote business licensing reform.