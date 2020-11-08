World General election begins in Myanmar A general election in Myanmar, the third of its kind in the past six decades, kicked off on November 8 with over 37 million eligible voters to go to the polls across the country.

World Indonesia: Agriculture only sector to post growth in 3rd quarter Agriculture was the only key sector that contributed to Indonesia’s growth in the third quarter of 2020, given the overall economy contracting 3.49 percent on-year, according to Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

World Thailand proposes shorter quarantine for foreigners from COVID-19 low-risk countries, territories Thailand's Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa (STV), including those from Vietnam, from 14 to 10 days.