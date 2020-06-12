World Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners Inspired by recent remarks from Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi, about a forthcoming study visit to Vietnam by a group of African policy specialists and influencers, we have approached the Johannesburg-based organisers to justify our curiosity.

ASEAN Lao Government declares initial victory against pandemic The Lao Government announced an initial victory in the battle against COVID-19 after all the 19 patients were discharged from hospitals and no new cases were reported for 59 consecutive days.

World Cambodia, China might sign FTA by 2020’s end The third round of negotiations between Cambodia and China for a free trade agreement has solved all remaining text issues and approved in principal the market access on goods and services, according to the Khmer Times.