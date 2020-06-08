World Indonesia to issue Samurai, Eurobond bonds to fund deficit The Indonesian government is planning to issue Samurai and Eurobond bonds in the second half of 2020 to fund the fiscal deficit, according to a finance ministry official.

ASEAN Malaysia rejects 3-billion-USD settlement from Goldman Sachs Malaysia would reject a settlement offer of 3 billion USD from Goldman Sachs related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal, said Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.

World Indonesia postpones import reduction deadline amid COVID-19 The Indonesian government has pushed back the deadline to achieve its import reduction target by a year as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected productivity and demand of industries.

World British man rescued after six days trapped in well in Indonesia A British national stuck in a well in Bali tourist island of Indonesia for six days has been rescued, Indonesian authorities said on June 7.