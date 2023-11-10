Cold storage facility of Indonesia’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries in Jakarta (Photo: asiatoday.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono on November 9 said, for the first time, the country has exported 243 tonnes of fishery products to China.

Trenggono said his ministry has just launched the first export products of PT Menara Bahari Nusantara company in cooperation with China, the world's second largest market.

The minister said the commodities exported to China include 189 tonnes of squid, 27 tonnes of tuna, and 27 tonnes of fern fish with a total value of 18.7 billion IDR (about 1.2 million USD).

According to Trenggono, China is a potential market for fishery products. The Indonesian seafood export company has secured a quality assurance certificate (SKP) to be able to enter the Chinese market.

He said the first shipment will help kickstart a future of stronger cooperation between Indonesia and China in the field of fishery. Many Chinese enterprises have expressed their intention to explore the possibility of cooperation with Indonesia./.