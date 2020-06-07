World Indonesia’s capital market attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors are starting to put their money back into Indonesian assets as countries around the world begin to ease their COVID-19 restrictions, spurring hopes of a global economic recovery

World Saudi Aramco withdraws from oil refinery project in Indonesia Saudi Arabian Oil Co., (Aramco) quit from Cilacap oil refinery project owned by Indonesia's energy firm PT Pertamina after a long discussion, said Pertamina Director Ignatius Tallulembang.

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases Indonesia on June 6 reported a record daily jump in COVID-19 cases within 24 hours with 993 infections, bringing the national tally to 30,514, said the Ministry of Health.